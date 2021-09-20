Launch of the fifth stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the fifth stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential development project in the city centre of Tallinn. The new stage includes 12 buildings with 137 apartments and 8 commercial premises, which are to be completed at the beginning of 2023.

The 3-, 4- and 6-storey residential buildings located at Veerenni 36b and Pille 11 ( merko.ee/veerenni/ ) will have the energy class rating B and the size of the apartments will range between 34–118, price per square metre starting from 3,228 euros. Parking spaces will be located under the building and there will be a courtyard with recreational areas and playgrounds. The architectural solution of the buildings has been designed by Tõnis Tarbe and Johann-Aksel Tarbe and it is similar to the architecture of the earlier stages situated along Veerenni Street.

Since 2019, 23 buildings with 283 apartments and 12 commercial premises have been completed in three stages in Uus-Veerenni. The courtyard between the buildings won the 2020 annual award of the Association of Landscape Architects in the courtyard category. The fourth stage, Tiiu 12 buildings with a total of 88 apartments will be move-in ready in 2022. As part of the development project, approximately 50 apartment buildings with nearly 1,400 new homes will be built over the years. There will also be a kindergarten and a commercial building in the area.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is an Estonian leading construction company which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

