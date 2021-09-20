Source Power Company Announces Premier Sponsorship of the 16th Energy Marketing Conference; Managing Partner Todd Coffin Confirmed as Speaker

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Power Company, a New York regulated energy supplier and community solar subscriber acquisition company, today announced it is a Premier Sponsor of the upcoming EMC16, the 16th annual Energy Marketing Conference. Todd Coffin, Managing Partner of Source Power and an experienced investment banker specializing in corporate and project finance as well as capital formation across the renewable energy industry, has been confirmed as a speaker.



EMC16, the largest retail energy conference in North America, brings together more than 600 professionals from across the retail energy industry. It will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Oct. 7, 2021.



"EMC is the industry's leading event, and I couldn't be more pleased that Source Power will be involved as a premier sponsor to help promote sustainable solutions and savings for consumers," said Mr. Coffin. "This is the also the first EMC to be hosted in person since the pandemic began. I'm looking forward to reconnecting with industry peers and having the opportunity to compare notes and share our insights."



Mr. Coffin will participate as a speaker on the "Renewable Gentailers and the Greenification of Retail Energy" panel. The panel will address major trends in retail energy, including moves by generators and wholesalers to become vertical and open retail suppliers, and the push to transition to 100% renewable. Panelists will discuss how to increase customer acquisition, retention and margins by moving towards green supply.



For additional information about the EMC, or to register, click here.



About Source Power Company

Source Power Company is a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier in New York State. Source Power provides innovative solutions that pair energy supply with renewable energy generation, providing a unique value proposition to customers and advancing the state's clean energy goals. With roots in the solar development industry through its sister company Source Renewables, Source Power sits strategically at the intersection of project finance, renewable generation, and energy supply. This allows Source Power to match solar generation with power consumers and use its vertical integration to ensure efficiencies are passed along to customers at competitive prices. Source Power represents a reboot of the retail energy industry and is on a mission to improve products and services, through advanced technology and superior customer experience, while helping the environment and strengthening the communities it serves. Find out more about Source Power Company on its website: https://sourcepowerco.com.



Media Contact:

Alyssa Pfitscher, Lansons Intermarket

845-594-7290

apfitscher@intermarket.com



