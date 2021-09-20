Icelandair Group hf.: Jens Thordarson resigns as Chief Operating Officer

Jens Thordarson has decided to resign as Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair Group. Jens was appointed COO in January 2018 after having served as VP Technical Operations at Icelandair since October 2011. He joined the Company in 2006 and served on various roles in the first years, including as Director of Finance and Resources within Icelandair‘s Technical Operations and as Head of Materials and Procurement.

Jens will continue in his role over the next weeks and assist with the hiring and handover to a new Chief Operating Officer.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group:

“I would like to thank Jens for his great contribution to the Company over the past years where he has led important developments in flight operations through challenging times. I wish him all the best for the future.“

Jens Thordarson Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair Group:

“I am grateful and proud of the over 15 years I have had the opportunity to work for Icelandair in diverse roles with fantastic co-workers. After a fruitful career so far I have decided to change course and seek other opportunities. Icelandair Group is a winning team with world-class capabilities and even though I am departing at this moment I will continue to excitedly watch the Company develop and grow for the coming years.“





Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is