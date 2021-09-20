Oilfield Services Market worth USD 359.57 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.45% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oilfield Services Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Oilfield Services Market Research Report, Service, Application and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 359.57 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 273.41 billion in 2020.

Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Oilfield Services Market Research Report are:

Baker Hughes (Texas)

National Oilwell Varco (United States)

AlMansoori Specialized Engineering (UAE)

Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia)

Schlumberger (Texas)

Emerson (United States)

Weir Oil and Gas (Glasgow)

Halliburton (Texas)

Weatherford (United States)

are prominent players of the global oilfield services market. Acquisitions, partnerships, and new business models are strategies to be embraced by players to gain the edge in the competition.



Industry Update

Halliburton has secured a contract with Energean to conduct well drilling and completion assignments for 3 years. It uses wireline logging solutions to accurately measure well data and evaluate potential of wells.

Extraction of Shale Gas to Influence Market Demand

Shale gas is a natural gas with low permeability that can be extracted using hydraulic fracturing and drilling technologies. China and North America have large reserves of shale gas providing opportunities for the oilfield services market. Installation of multiple wells per pad can induce demand for OFS equipment.

Digitization of Data to be Lucrative

Digitization of new technologies and retention of valuable data gained from metrics to measure performance of wells can be attractive to experienced crews. The aim to lower oil price per barrel through optimized well design, low maintenance and upkeep costs, and supply management can bode well for oil and gas production companies. Utilization of cloud and remote operations to improve efficiency during the pandemic can lead to sustained demand beyond the forecast period.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Oilfield Services

Environmental Hazards to Hamper Market Growth

Extraction of shale gas leaves an indelible impact on the environment. Rise of sustainability and awareness among the public on harmful effects of oil on the environment can negatively impact market demand. But focus of OFCs on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and implementations of the effort on their supply chain can bring a turnaround of their revenues.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the oilfield services market owing to surge in prices of crude oil and transition to renewable energy. Oilfield service (OFC) companies have decided to liquidate their earnings in order to sustain during the period. Shutdown of onshore rigs and inactivity of frack crews are likely to impact the market growth. Price wars between OPEC countries and developing economies can also impact the future of the market. But slow recovery of jobs and resumption of rigging can augur favorably for the market.



Segmentation Analysis

Production Service to Garner Significant Market Revenue

The production service is expected to capture a large share of the market owing to efforts for well testing and oil recovery in mature and new wells. Development of production chemicals to safeguard integrity of equipment and separation of oil from water can bode well for the market. On the other hand, well completion equipment can display a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to presence of natural resources in North America and Asia coupled with availability of new technology for production of hydrocarbons.

Offshore to be Biggest Market Application

The offshore segment is set to be the leading market application owing to investments in subsea and oil & gas assets. This is attributed to improved well performance, well productivity, and extended lifespan of the well.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Oilfield Services Market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to lead in the global oilfield services market owing to discovery of new wells and adoption of new technologies such as seismic mapping. Acquisitions of new ventures by companies to consolidate their position in order to mitigate risks and improve returns is the trend about to be witnessed in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Oilfield Services Market Research Report: Information by Service (Seismic, Drilling, Characterization, Completion, Production, Well Intervention, and Others), Application (Onshore & Offshore) and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) – Forecast till 2028



