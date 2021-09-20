EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica acquires shares in GrandVision

English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica acquires shares in GrandVision

Charenton-le-Pont, France (September 20, 2021 – 7:00pm CEST) – Reference is made to the press release by EssilorLuxottica S.A. of 1 July 2021 regarding the announcement of its mandatory public offer on all shares in GrandVision N.V. (the “Offer”). Pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft), EssilorLuxottica announces that it conducted a transaction in GrandVision shares. The details of such transaction are stated below.

Date Transaction type Total number of shares Type of shares Price (€) September 20, 2021 Purchase 8,431,388 Ordinary 28.42

The GrandVision shares are acquired from multiple shareholders represented by a single broker and account for approximately 3.3% of the issued and outstanding share capital of GrandVision. Together with the GrandVision shares already held by EssilorLuxottica prior to today, EssilorLuxottica will hold 220,537,421 GrandVision shares, representing approximately 86.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital of GrandVision on the date hereof.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and since 1st July (via a majority interest) - GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

DISCLAIMER

This is a press release by EssilorLuxottica pursuant to Section 5 paragraph 4 and paragraph 5 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the announced mandatory public offer by EssilorLuxottica for all the issued and outstanding shares in the share capital of GrandVision.

The Offer will be made for the ordinary shares of GrandVision, a Dutch company with shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam, and is subject to Dutch disclosure and procedural requirements, which may be different from those of the United States of America.

To the extent applicable, the Offer will be also conducted in the United States of America in accordance with the applicable provisions of Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Regulation 14E adopted under the Exchange Act, and subject to any available exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any State of the United States of America has (a) approved or disapproved the Offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the offering document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the United States of America.

This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, Canada, Japan, Australia or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect EssilorLuxottica’s current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance. These forward-looking statements are based on EssilorLuxottica’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and trends that affect EssilorLuxottica’s future performance, taking into account all information currently available to EssilorLuxottica, and are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and EssilorLuxottica cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, not all of which are known to EssilorLuxottica or are within EssilorLuxottica’s control, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties facing EssilorLuxottica. Any forward- looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and EssilorLuxottica assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

