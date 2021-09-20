Yohann Kamto — the First to Become a Published 17-Year-Old Author From Africa

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yohann Kamto, a young author from Cameroon, throws his hat in the shortlist of authors to publish a book at the age of 17. The achievement becomes a major aspect of the young author's success. His book unravels great mysteries for his audience and remains a dominant aspect of his writing.



The first book published by the young author remains a testament to his ability at fictional writing. The book opens up to a story centered on the genre of mystery and portrays the keen focus of the author to arouse a deeper interest by the audience. The writing expression of the book anchors a very subtle aspect of mystery, one that is greatly lauded by readers.

Additionally, writing mystery of this magnitude appears to be quite a difficult task in the realm of literature. As it appears in the book, a mainstream same approach was not adopted by the writer on creating characters. The world in which the story takes place, the narrative voice that is used, and in addition, the obligation to square, in an almost mathematical way, all the threads that have been laid throughout the novel.



The book's ending leaves all readers on a cliffhanger and remains the most special part of the book. The author did not start writing without knowing its ending. There are specific points to reach and lurch through the story, apart from the fact that, of course, it is practically impossible for each piece of the puzzle to fit when the main protagonist appears on the scene.



Sometimes the beginning is not the best place to start, especially if it is a story or a saga. If you do not know the end, the story can take terrible and meaningless directions by not having a clear path towards which to advance.



As we learn from the first book, the best way to prevent your mystery story from becoming nonsensical and utter absurd is by knowing the ending in advance. It will give you the advantage of having a specific rhythm and fluency and placing the tracks correctly and logically.



Clues are also great pillar of mystery novels and have been well crafted so that the story can flow and at the same time generate suspicion in the reader. False clues are also an interesting and fun resource, and carefully, the author did not overuse them to prevent readers from getting tired and bored.



Media Contact:

Bianca Leon Rodrigues

+1 (469) 815-7866

biancalrodr@gmail.com



Related Images











Image 1: Yohann Kamto





Yohann Kamto









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment