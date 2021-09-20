GSX Gets First Look at Safetrust's New Network-Enabled, Integrated IoT Sensor

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust, a technology leader in secure virtual credential solutions, will showcase its touchless access portfolio at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021, including its new IoT Sensor — the most advanced, integrated reader and network-enabled sensor on the market today.



Complementing Safetrust’s existing range of security solutions, the brand-new reader provides intelligent sensing and touchless access at the entryway, and offers multi-channel RFID reader authentication, including support for Apple Pay®, Google Pay™ and ultra-wideband. The fully managed IoT device bridges the traditional stand-alone door reader requirements with the modern need for devices to be managed according to information technology standards both today and in the future.

“Our best-in-class solutions continue to have a tremendous impact in today’s ‘new normal’ workplace, and we’re looking forward to sharing these with the wider industry at GSX,” said Brooke Grigsby, Director of Marketing at Safetrust. “In the wake of the pandemic, customers are demanding to use building access systems as the backbone for creating intelligent, touchless environments — our fully managed IoT device does just that.”

Visitors attending GSX can expect to see Safetrust’s complete product portfolio:

IoT Sensor: a new generation of network-enabled door readers that includes the traditional RFID and mobile credential technology but expands upon that as a platform for sensors.

a new generation of network-enabled door readers that includes the traditional RFID and mobile credential technology but expands upon that as a platform for sensors. SABRE Module : a low-cost, 30-second upgrade that brings fast touchless mobile credentials, supplier-neutral MIFARE® DESFire®, Wi-Fi, and OSDP features to HID iCLASS SE and multiCLASS SE readers.

a low-cost, 30-second upgrade that brings fast touchless mobile credentials, supplier-neutral MIFARE® DESFire®, Wi-Fi, and OSDP features to HID iCLASS SE and multiCLASS SE readers. SABRE Relay : a combination Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) reader with access controller management capabilities.

a combination Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) reader with access controller management capabilities. SABRE Inline : a simple, reliable and affordable mobile access upgrade that works with any access control system.

a simple, reliable and affordable mobile access upgrade that works with any access control system. SABRE USB : a small form reader enabling mobile desktop logon, secure print and more.

a small form reader enabling mobile desktop logon, secure print and more. Safetrust Wallet : store unlimited credentials in one secure location to give you hands-free access wherever you need it.

store unlimited credentials in one secure location to give you hands-free access wherever you need it. Credential Manager: allows an organization’s admin to manage all aspects of virtual credentials for end-users.



Safetrust’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Hart, and AlertEnterprise Founder and CEO, Jasvir Gill, will lead a session titled “The Future of Work: Digitally Transform Workplace Access in the New Normal.'' The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 28, from 10:30 - 11:00 AM (ET) at Stage X.

GSX 2021 will be held September 27 – 29, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and online via the GSX digital platform. Connect with Safetrust onsite in booth 2017. For one-on-one demonstrations, email sales@safetrust.com to schedule a meeting with an expert during the event.

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers a touchless access experience that modernizes the new workplace to be secure, integrated and convenient. Using virtual credentials stored in mobile phones or wearables, Safetrust enables employees to move seamlessly through secured doors, elevators, turnstiles and more. Safetrust eliminates the need to replace access readers by leveraging existing infrastructure, allowing centralized device management and providing a fast, cost-effective upgrade path to secure, virtual credentials. To learn more about Safetrust, visit www.safetrust.com .