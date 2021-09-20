SoFresh Continues Rapid Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa-based SoFresh, an emerging fresh casual concept that serves nutritious, made-to-order meals that are quick and healthy, will open its 16th location in St. Johns County, Florida, according to John Williams Jr., SoFresh founder and partner/vice president operations.

"Jacksonville will keep us on track for expansion into the Northeast market," says Williams. "We plan to open during second quarter 2022."

The SoFresh Jacksonville owner operators are Jeff & Amanda LaConte.

"We are excited to be serving our community nutritious, delicious dishes made to order," says Amanda LaConte. "We believe in the mission of serving high-quality meals with transparent ingredients and when we tried SoFresh for the first time, knew it would resonate well in Jacksonville."

"The SoFresh location in St. Johns County will be a self-ordering kiosk prototype," Williams adds. "We have put a strong emphasis on technology with a new app and online ordering platform that launched 90 days ago, and now a full kiosk front of house ordering system for convenience and expedited ordering process.

According to Clay Donato, SoFresh partner/vice president development, additional locations are currently under development in Tampa, Orlando and South Florida.

About SoFresh

SoFresh currently has 16 locations open and committed to open in Florida and Pennsylvania with several others in development. SoFresh is a healthy lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef-crafted meals served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find SoFresh on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or go to lovesofresh.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Clay Donato

Partner/VP Development

clay@lovesofresh.com

(813) 605 0583

Related Images











Image 1: Downtown Tampa

















Image 2: Kiosk Prototype

















Image 3: Warm Bowl









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment