HTeaO Taking Over East Texas With Expansion in Longview and Tyler Texas

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the fastest-growing companies in America, HTeaO, is expanding across East Texas. Fans celebrated HTeaO Longview's Grand Opening (Gilmer Rd and W Loop 281) on Friday the 17th, and are excited to do it all over again at HTeaO Tyler's Grand Opening (directly across from Tyler Junior College) on Friday, September 24th.

"We are inspired by HTeaO brand's focus on community, quality of product and fun atmosphere. After visiting Longview, we knew immediately this would be a perfect location to start this adventure," says Longview Franchise Partner Laura Foree. "We are excited to open our flagship store in such a welcoming community."

CEO Justin Howe says, "We are thrilled to be opening stores throughout East Texas, especially with our Franchise Partners Laura Foree (Longview) and Tonya Clark (Tyler). We are excited for them to join the HTeaO family and look forward to seeing them impact the community."

HTeaO is an iced tea powerhouse, offering 24 flavors of teas made from the freshest ingredients. The store will have both sweet and unsweet options. Mix and match and put fresh fruit on top to create endless possibilities in what some call "an iced tea playground." What started as an idea at a local burger joint in the Texas Panhandle is now a fully operational iced tea lover's dream.

The Texas-based iced tea franchise values being a part of the local community. A percentage of the store's income every month is dedicated to community involvement. Whether it's at church, school, or the local hospital, both HTeaO locations will be supporting local causes every day. Not only that, but first responders in uniform drink for free any day or time!

"Tyler is our forever home, and we could not be more thrilled to be in such a wonderful community that loves sweet tea," says Tonya Clark, Tyler Franchise Partner. "My husband, Greg, and I are excited to share with the Tyler community the 'light' a cup of tea can be with those you love the most!"

HTeaO Tyler's Grand Opening will be on Friday, September 24 at Noon and guests can enjoy happy hour pricing all weekend.

For media inquiries, please contact abby@hteao.com

Related Images











Image 1: HTeaO Longview





HTeaO's newest location to open in Longview, TX









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment