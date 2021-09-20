Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 Positions Envision Printing for Success

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at Envision Printing, LLC (Envision Printing) of Marietta, Georgia.

Envision Printing is a half-size commercial printer with both offset and digital equipment, specializing in general commercial printing, direct mail, post cards and letters. The company’s applications include many special projects, including short run boxes, laminated cards and more, printing on many different substrates with full variable data capabilities.

A Konica Minolta customer for years, the company also owns a Konica Minolta AccurioPress 6136 black and white digital press and a bizhub PRESS C1085 color digital printing press in addition to its newly installed AccurioJet KM-1.

Envision Printing looked at many other options when considering the AccurioJet KM-1, but found that every other machine either did not have the same quality, or the cost of the machine and operating it was too high. The overriding factors for choosing the AccurioJet KM-1 was UV – which no other machine had - and 23 x 29 capabilities. Envision Printing found the quality to be incredible, with a much broader color gamut then traditional offset. In addition, the full variable two-sided data, speed and reasonable cost gives its customers many options. In the end, the company found the AccurioJet KM-1 to be the only machine capable of meeting the quality demanded by its customers.

“I cannot believe how fast we are filling press time on the machine. With very little advertising the orders and quotes are piling in,” said Pat McBride, Owner, Envision Printing. “Konica Minolta’s training and installation staffs are very professional and thorough. We now have two very experienced operators trained for the machine and very little employee turnover, so we are well prepared to hit the ground running with the AccurioJet KM-1.”

The cost of production experienced by Envision Printing is lower than expected and it enjoys the fact that the AccurioJet KM-1 is built with a true printing press feeder and delivery system. Envision Printing is now saving about 60 percent or more on ink vs. click charges on full variable color printing with light coverage. The company is also saving on paper and plastic usage, and uses the eco mode for ink savings whenever possible, all positive environmental impacts of the purchase. Previously, Envision Printing was outsourcing its 20 mil plastic projects to another printer that owned an AccurioJet KM-1. Those projects can now be produced in house.

“Konica Minolta is proud to welcome Envision Printing as a customer and partner,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “The investment in the AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press will enable Envision Printing to provide the world’s best high quality and reliable print work to their existing customers and new clients moving forward. Konica Minolta and its engineering and support teams are dedicated to supporting Envision Printing for the long term.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV Inkjet Press. The AccurioJet KM-1 can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thickness, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas and embossed paper.

