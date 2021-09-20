Simplify Healthcare supports Maker’s Merci in donating $5K to the American Diabetes Association to improve the lives of diabetics

Aurora, IL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Healthcare is proud to support its not-for-profit affiliate, Maker’s Merci in donating $5,000 to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for its Wellness Village Virtual Series week, commencing today.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is a United States-based nonprofit that seeks to educate the public about diabetes and help those affected by it through funding research to manage, cure and prevent diabetes (including type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and pre-diabetes).

The American Diabetes Association® and the Chicagoland Tour de Cure® are conducting the Wellness Village Virtual Series, a weeklong program for diabetes prevention and management. Each day will focus on a different theme related to diabetes and provide informative content and resources to the community.

By partnering with the American Diabetes Association, Maker’s Merci has once again shown its commitment towards the betterment of its people, their families, and the national community. The donation is an endeavor to bolster the fight against the undesirable consequences of diabetes and support those affected by it.

“The American Diabetes Association Illinois and Wisconsin teams proudly thank our partners at Simplify Healthcare and Maker’s Merci for their support of our annual fundraising campaign, the Chicagoland Tour de Cure. We look forward to partnering for many years to come, as we serve those with diabetes nationwide.” — Kayla Carter, Associate Director, Development.

“It was an opportunity for us to give back to the community and support diabetes research, advocacy, and education. We hope our contribution helps Americans living with diabetes, bring us closer to a cure, and provide resources to healthcare professionals and anyone impacted by this disease.” — Mohammed Vaid, Founding Patron, Maker’s Merci.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing healthcare technology solutions providers offering end-to-end solutions to address the pain points for healthcare payers. Simplify Healthcare is the leading player in the benefit plan management vertical with deep expertise for Large Group, Small Group, and Individual benefit plan management across all lines of business (Commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA QHPs). The company is quickly emerging as a player in other areas including: Provider Data, Directory, and Contract Management; Client Setup, Onboarding, and Enrollment Management; Member and Provider Benefit Inquiry; and Value-Based Payment Reconciliation. The company has consistently seen an increase in PBPs filed with CMS using the Medicare Advantage plan management solution, eMedicareSync™, currently accounting for 1 in 4 individual PBPs submitted to CMS. The company ranked 38 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest region and 700 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s fastest-growing private companies list. In 2020, the company ranked 164 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list and was also recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Hype Cycle for the U.S. Healthcare Payers report.

For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Maker’s Merci

Driven by values and fueled by a passion for creating a better and sustainable community, Maker’s Merci is an initiative that alleviates poverty and delivers vital services, relief, and support to those in crisis.

The organization helps via donations or collaborates with volunteers and partners to spread smiles and help those in need. Its initiatives primarily focus on food assistance, education support and training, healthcare services support, and filling gaps in elderly and orphan care.

For more information, please visit makersmerci.org.

Follow Maker’s Merci on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Attachment