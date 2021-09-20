Associa Hill Country Selected to Manage Fairways of Blackhawk

Austin, TX, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country has been selected to manage Fairways of Blackhawk in Pflugerville, TX.

An established master-planned community with 476 single-family units, Fairways of Blackhawk offers beautiful views of the surrounding golf course. On-site amenities include tennis courts, a pool, clubhouse, and walking trails around the golf course. Residents enjoy the convenience of recreation at nearby Lake Pflugerville and many neighboring dining and entertainment options.

“The Associa Hill Country team is excited to partner with the board of directors at Fairways of Blackhawk,” stated Alex Rix, branch president. “We have a record of knowledgeable, professional service, and look forward to dedicating our time to the resident experience in this new client community.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa