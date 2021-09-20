TimTheTatman, One of Gaming and Esports’ Biggest Personalities, Joins Complexity Gaming and GameSquare Esports

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”) announces that TimTheTatman, one of the most popular esports personalities with more than 18 million social followers, has joined Complexity Gaming (“Complexity”), a top-tier competitive esports team and a part of the GameSquare group of companies. TimTheTatman brings immediate revenue opportunities to Complexity through merchandise sales, marketing activations, personal appearances, and branded content. It is expected that TimTheTatman, as a member of Complexity, will increase viewership and engagement with the team and it positions Complexity as a leading streaming organization.



"TimTheTatman is one of the most followed, engaging, and entertaining personalities in esports," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Working with TimTheTatman is really exciting as we build one of the largest esports companies on the planet. He is incredibly talented and brings immediate credibility with fans and brands. When we acquired Complexity, two months ago, we said that we would grow our audience and build brand relationships by creating compelling content. With more than 18 million followers, TimTheTatman has immediately enhanced Complexity’s audience and engagement. This positions Complexity as one of the leading streaming organizations on the planet and a top-tier competitive team.”

GameSquare and Complexity intend to work with TimTheTatman to create exclusive merchandise collections that proudly represent Complexity’s winning history and his larger-than-life personality. The collection is expected to be available online and at a welcome ceremony to be held at Complexity's headquarters, the GameStop Performance Center, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Details of future events, branded content, and collaborations with professional athletes and celebrities will be made available on TimTheTatman’s streaming channel, Complexity’s website and GameSquare’s website. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement entered into between the parties, the Company has issued 5 million options and 2.7 million RSUs to TimTheTatman which will vest over the three-year term of the agreement.

“Joining the Complexity team has been an amazing journey,” said TimTheTatman. “I’ve followed Complexity’s success and I am impressed with their commitment to winning in top-tier esports and the loyalty of their fans. The connection with the Dallas Cowboys and the support of Jerry Jones is outstanding. I’m a lifelong Cowboys fan so this is a special opportunity within esports. My tour of the Complexity headquarters at the Star in Frisco was world-class; no esports facility comes close. When Complexity and GameSquare invited me to join the team, it was an easy yes. Jason Lake has built an amazing team at Complexity and Justin Kenna is building something special at GameSquare. I am excited to get started.”

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity’s gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

