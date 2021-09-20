Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Joel Schneider, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, and Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event and Chardan's 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference.



A live webcast of management’s fireside chat at the Chardan conference will be available on the Company’s investor relations website on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

