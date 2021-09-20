Chart Industries Named Emissions Reductions Champion – Organization of the Year at Gastech 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) today was named Emissions Reductions Champion – Organization of the Year at Gastech 2021 in Dubai. This prestigious award celebrates an organization that is going above and beyond in its policies and practices to deliver strategy or actions that reduce emissions and move progressively towards climate change commitments. The Award focuses on the planning, implementation, strategic ambitions and technical applications to solve emissions challenges across an organization and is judged based on emissions policies and targets, strategic and actionable plans, implementation of technology to deliver reductions, and reductions already delivered.



“It is an honor to receive this award and on behalf of all Chart team members globally, we’d like to not only thank Gastech and the distinguished judging panel for this recognition, but also congratulate our fellow finalists, Shell, Pavilion Energy and The Sniffers,” stated Jill Evanko, President and CEO of Chart Industries. “We are very proud of our focus on achieving a 30% reduction in our carbon emissions by 2030, and are well on our way, having reduced GHG intensity by ~6%, Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 9% and total energy consumption by 16% in 2020 alone. We are even prouder of our portfolio of technologies and equipment that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals across the nexus of clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials,” she continued.

We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition by providing technology, equipment and services related to LNG, hydrogen, biogas and carbon capture, amongst other applications that leverage our expertise and product suite. These include related products that serve the water treatment, food & beverage, aerospace, laser cutting and critical care industries.

Last year alone, our products helped produce over 45 million tons of LNG to replace coal-fired power generation outside the U.S. while also reducing 120 million gallons of diesel used in power generation in the Caribbean and Europe. In the U.S., our equipment helped to reduce over 40 million tons of coal used in power generation. We also helped to reduce over 350 million liters of diesel used by over-the-road trucks.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. The company’s unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

