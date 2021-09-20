Lake Life Farms Now Supplying Michigan's Largest Retailers & Plans For Retail Expansion

Big Rapids, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Rapids, MI — Lake Life Farms, a recreational and wellness-centered cannabis dispensary, has recently won the Best of Weedmaps 2021 award. The award aims to highlight retailers that provide excellent customer support and services on their platform.

This commemoration coincides with the brilliant impact Lake Life Farms has had in their community. The award-winning dispensary, which will be approaching its one-year anniversary at the end of November, has achieved remarkable growth in such a short span.

Lake Life Farms has strived toward a clear objective of providing clean, pesticide-free cannabis products, thoughtfully curated from their trusted cultivation wing, headed by local Michigan artisans. David Kotler, the CEO of Lake Life Farms, is proud of the recognition his company has received and believes this honor is a testimony to his company’s mission bearing fruit.

“We are excited about making our vision become a reality and some of the accolades we have received.”

The announcement of this award is coupled with another honor for Lake Life Farms, the opening of a second location in Cedar Springs, MI with a grand opening planned before the end of the year.

“Lake Life Farms hopes to expand not just our cultivation and retail footprint, but our family of employees and customers.”

The opening of a second location will allow Lake Life Farms to scale the success of its most profitable products. These products include pre-roll 5 packs and bubble hash (an organic and concentrated derivative of the cannabis plant that bubbles when smoked).

The company also plans to launch a new Concentrate & Rosin product soon.

To provide the most quality products to their customers, Lake Life Farms is nearing completion of a cultivation expansion at their 30,000 sq ft facility, by signing large supply agreements with one of the largest retailers in Michigan to cultivate and produce their genetics.

What’s more is that up to 50% of the cultivation space will be dedicated to the retailer’s genetics and supplying their multiple retail locations.

To learn more, visit https://lakelifefarms.com/ for information about their best products. Those interested can also follow Lake Life Farms using the social links below:

(Instagram Official) https://www.instagram.com/lakelifefarmsofficial/?hl=en

(Instagram Big Rapids Location) https://www.instagram.com/lakelifebigrapids/?hl=en

(Facebook Big Rapids Location) https://www.facebook.com/LakeLifeBigRapids

(Linkedin) https://www.linkedin.com/company/lake-life-farms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJ6RU5NCIiA

###

For more information about Lake Life Farms, contact the company here:



Lake Life Farms

David Kotler

(231) 629-8222

info@lakelifefarms.com

208 South Michigan Avenue

Big Rapids, MI 49307



10350 Harvest Park

Dimondale MI 48821