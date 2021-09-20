CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Indeni Teams with TD SYNNEX To Expand Security Infrastructure Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Indeni please note that the company name of SYNNEX has been updated to TD SYNNEX throughout the release, a TD SYNNEX boilerplate has been added, and in the second paragraph and the Indeni boilerplate a list of network security vendors has been removed.

Indeni, a leading security infrastructure automation company, today announced its agreement with TD SYNNEX.



For more than a decade, leading enterprises have trusted Indeni to protect their network reliability and reduce downtime by automating firewall maintenance, high availability assurance, and health and compliance audits. Its security infrastructure automation platform supports leading network security vendors. In addition to using automation to identify issues such as misconfigurations, Indeni partners with global users of these devices to develop best practices for resolving them.

“Finding firewall engineers with the specific skills needed to work with various devices and ensuring they stay up to date on the latest best practices has become increasingly challenging,” Indeni founder and CEO Yoni Leitersdorf said. “Indeni crowdsources knowledge from a global community of experts to continuously validate best practices and address the IT skills gap. Our agreement with TD SYNNEX helps us expand our reach, allowing more companies to automate manual network engineering tasks.”

TD SYNNEX is a market leader in secure networking with an expansive portfolio of products, solutions, services and support offerings. Adding Indeni allows TD SYNNEX to bring a comprehensive new solution to its customers, allowing them to become more agile as their network and security needs evolve.

“We are pleased to expand our secure networking portfolio by adding Indeni,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, North America Advanced Solutions Security and Networking, TD SYNNEX. “With an initial focus on solutions for enterprise and SLED, we will be able to deliver a strong offering by pairing Indeni with our team’s expertise and complimentary offerings.”

To learn more about Indeni through TD SYNNEX, email indeni@synnex.com.

About Indeni

Indeni automates best practices for network security and cloud security. Its security infrastructure platform automates health and compliance checks for leading firewalls to maximize uptime and efficiency. Its cloud security analysis tool, Cloudrail, is now available to the general public. To learn more, visit indeni.com/cloudrail.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

