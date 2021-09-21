Synthetic Spider Silk Market Size to Reach $7.02 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 19.4%: AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global synthetic spider silk market was accounted for $1.10 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for textile products from the defense, automotive, and healthcare applications drives the growth of the global synthetic spider silk market. However, difficulties regarding the farming of spiders and regulations about the generation of CO 2 from production technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in synthetic spider silk are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a prolonged lockdown and temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries. This decreased the demand for synthetic spider silk.

However, as the vaccination drives have begun in various economies, the market is expected to get back on track.

The report divides the global synthetic spider silk market on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Based on application, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of segments such as defense, healthcare, textile, and others.

On the basis of technology, the genetically modified E-Coli fermentation segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. However, the genetically modified yeast fermentation segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global synthetic spider silk market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across North America is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

The global synthetic spider silk market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as AMSilk GmbH, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., Spiber, Inc., Bolt Threads, Inspidere BV, Seevix, Spintex Engineering Ltd., Technology Holding LLC, and Spiber Technologies SE.

