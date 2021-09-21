Nyrstar: Publication of First Half 2021 Accounts

21 September 2021 at 07:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its accounts for H1 2021 on the website of Nyrstar (www.nyrstar.be).

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstar.be

