Mobile Phone Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $76.1 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile phone insurance market was estimated at $25.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $76.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in incidents of accidental damage, phone thefts, virus infection, device malfunctions, and surge in adoption of high quality smartphones drive the growth of the mobile phone insurance market. On the other hand, decline in sale of mobile phones in the recent times restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for innovative products is expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to decrease in production of mobile phones due to shortage of raw materials, distorted supply chain, and absence of other important parameters required for seamless production of mobile phones. This, in turn, led to dwindled demand for mobile phone insurance from the end users, thereby impacting the market negatively.

However, as the global situation is gradually getting better, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global mobile phone insurance market is analyzed across phone type, distribution mode, coverage, end user, and geography. Based on phone type, the premium smartphones segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The mid & high-end phones segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 13.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution mode, the offline segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The online segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global mobile phone insurance market report include American International Group, Inc., AmTrust Financial, Asurion, AT&T Inc., Brightstar Corp., GoCare Warranty Group, Assurant, Inc., Apple Inc., and SquareTrade, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

