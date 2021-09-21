New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GREEN HYDROGEN MARKET FORECAST 2025-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151508/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is attributable to governmental promotion as well as investments in green hydrogen projects, the depreciating cost of renewable energy, improving grid efficiency, and scaling of innovative green hydrogen production technology.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable sources of energy.With the threat of climate change becoming more eminent, companies are beginning to invest in renewable technologies and curating regulations and policies to minimize their carbon footprint.



Besides, renewable energy sources have significantly developed over the years and harbor the potential to help economies move towards lower carbon emissions.

Clean hydrogen can be effectively used as an alternative to mitigate the dire impact of carbon dioxide emissions, emerging as the leading cause of global warming.Numerous countries across the world, including Australia, Canada, Austria, Germany, France, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Portugal, and Italy, have published or drafted national hydrogen strategies supporting measures for clean hydrogen.



Moreover, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the use of clean hydrogen could prevent the emission of nearly 830 million tons of carbon dioxide every year.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global green hydrogen market growth assessment includes the in-depth evaluation of key countries such as China, India, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Brazil, and others.Germany is anticipated to be a significant consumer of clean hydrogen across Europe.



The country’s market growth is accredited to the numerous government initiatives aimed towards zero-emission of carbon dioxide as well as carbon neutrality targets by 2050.On the other hand, Austria already possesses a high share of renewable energy sources within its electricity mix, primarily owing to the country’s extensive hydropower capacity.



Furthermore, in Austria, variable renewable electricity’s technical potential is more than twice as high as its projected final electricity demand in 2030.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industrial rivalry across the global green hydrogen market is high due to the presence of numerous manufactures.Although vendors cannot increase the price of their products due to the intense competition, they attempt to capitalize on the market through global expansion strategies.



This is achieved by means of partnerships and product enhancements in order to augment their performance and productivity.

Some of the top companies operating in the market are Siemens Energy, Shell, Air Liquide, etc.



Companies mentioned

