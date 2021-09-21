Insights on the Wearable Fitness Tracker Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Apple, Fitbit and Xiaomi Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Research Report by Device Type, by Display Type, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market size was estimated at USD 23.17 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 26.34 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 14.03% to reach USD 50.95 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wearable Fitness Tracker to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Device Type, the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market was studied across Fitness Band and Smart Watches.

Based on Operating System, the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market was studied across Android, Tizen, Windows, and iOS.

Based on Display Type, the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market was studied across Colored Display and Monochrome Display.

Based on Distribution, the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market, including Apple Inc., Beienda Technology Co. Limited, Corning Incorporated, Fitbit, Inc., Gallup, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Glide Technology Pvt Ltd., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., Moov Inc., Nike, Inc., NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Pebble Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics Inc., Testbirds GmbH, uMotif Limited, Wearable Technologies AG, and Xiaomi Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of health issues inclined towards fitness activities

5.1.1.2. Rising need for user-friendly smart gadgets

5.1.1.3. Growing awareness towards health and fitness

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Safety and privacy concerns

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in fitness tracking devices

5.1.3.2. Increasing popularity of Internet of Things ecosystem

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Fluctuations in the price of products

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Wearable Fitness Tracker Market, by Device Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fitness Band

6.3. Smart Watches



7. Wearable Fitness Tracker Market, by Operating System

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Android

7.3. Tizen

7.4. Windows

7.5. iOS



8. Wearable Fitness Tracker Market, by Display Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Colored Display

8.3. Monochrome Display



9. Wearable Fitness Tracker Market, by Distribution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.3. Online



10. Americas Wearable Fitness Tracker Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Tracker Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Fitness Tracker Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Apple Inc.

14.2. Beienda Technology Co. Limited

14.3. Corning Incorporated

14.4. Fitbit, Inc.

14.5. Gallup, Inc.

14.6. Garmin Ltd.

14.7. Glide Technology Pvt Ltd.

14.8. Google LLC

14.9. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

14.10. Microchip Technology Inc.

14.11. Moov Inc.

14.12. Nike, Inc.

14.13. NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

14.14. Pebble Technology Corporation

14.15. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.16. STMicroelectronics Inc.

14.17. Testbirds GmbH

14.18. uMotif Limited

14.19. Wearable Technologies AG

14.20. Xiaomi Inc.



15. Appendix

