GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE PAINTS & COATINGS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

MARKET INSIGHTS

Automotive paint is used in vehicles for decoration as well as protection.It comprises polyurethane-based enamel that safeguards the substrate from elements.



Automotive coatings are utilized for coating automotive surfaces, in addition to offering long-lasting surfaces that meet or exceed customer expectations in terms of aesthetics, environmental compliance, and efficiency.

Government regulations help overcome the externalities associated with private sector innovation across the vehicle industry, resulting in public benefits such as heightened fuel efficiency.Rising government funding has enabled leading automotive manufacturers globally, to invest in production facilities across emerging markets.



This factor significantly lowers production costs and increases profits. These developing markets include China, Malaysia, Latin America, as well as several other regions in Southeast Asia.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global automotive paints & coatings market growth assessment entails the evaluation of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World.North America is set to lead the global market for automotive paints & coatings by 2028.



The region’s market growth is accredited to government incentives and open investment policies, the increasing demand for vehicles, and the presence of major automobile manufacturers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies with undifferentiated products, along with more extensive product portfolios, result in robust competition within the global market.Some firms also form joint ventures in order to capture new markets.



For instance, in 2018, Berger Paints Ltd entered into an agreement with Rock Paint Co Ltd (Rock Paint), Japan, to form a joint venture for selling automotive paints in India as well as Nepal. Hence, the industrial rivalry is set to be high in the global automotive paints & coatings market over the forecast period.

Some of the top companies in the market are BASF SE, Berger Paints Ltd, HMG Paints Ltd, etc.



