The Pharma E-commerce Market is expected to grow by $ 12.81 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377525/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pharma e-commerce market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of the internet providing convenience to consumers and omnichannel retailing technique by pharmacy chains. In addition, the availability of the internet providing convenience to consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pharma e-commerce market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rx

• OTC



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Germany

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the availability of multiple payment options as one of the prime reasons driving the pharma e-commerce market growth in Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pharma e-commerce market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Pharma e-commerce market sizing

• Pharma e-commerce market forecast

• Pharma e-commerce market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharma e-commerce market vendors in Europe that include apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG. Also, the pharma e-commerce market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________