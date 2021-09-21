The Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market is expected to grow by $ 1.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251449/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the carbon fiber prepreg market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of wind power capacities and emerging demand from developing economies. In addition, growth of wind power capacities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon fiber prepreg market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastics



By Application

• Aerospace and defense

• Wind energy

• Sports equipment

• Automotive parts



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber prepreg market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on carbon fiber prepreg market covers the following areas:

• Carbon fiber prepreg market sizing

• Carbon fiber prepreg market forecast

• Carbon fiber prepreg market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon fiber prepreg market vendors that include Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the carbon fiber prepreg market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

