Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players FICO, IBM, Experian, BAE Systems, SAP and LexisNexis

The global insurance fraud detection market attained a value of approximately USD 2710 million in 2020. Aided by rising adoption of fraud detection services in small and medium enterprises, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% between 2021-2026 further to reach USD 10749 million by 2026.



The market growth of insurance fraud detection can be attributed to integration of technological advancements in detection services including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT).

With the outburst of coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent digitisation of operations, rising cases of cyber-attacks and identity thefts are impelling the market growth of fraud detection services. With rising prevalence of e-commerce retail channels and mobile banking applications increasing adoption of authentication solutions like biometric solutions, and face and voice recognition systems are fuelling the growth of the industry. In addition, the healthcare sector witnessed an invigorated rise in the number of suspicious claims globally, and hence insurance companies are making robust investments in fraud detection services, which is augmenting the market growth.

Furthermore, with availability of cost-friendly, effective, and advanced fraud detection services, small and medium enterprises are increasingly deploying fraud analytics in their working systems to protect the business from potential risks of frauds, hence, adding to market growth.



The market report analyses the market based on technologies, organisation, deployment, applications, and major regions.



Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

11 Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

