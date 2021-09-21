The Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market is expected to grow by USD 144.66 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144632/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the dodecanedioic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for nylon-based products and extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances. In addition, increased demand for nylon-based products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dodecanedioic acid market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The dodecanedioic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Resins

• Powder coatings

• Adhesives

• Lubricants

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth in industrialization in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dodecanedioic acid market covers the following areas:

• Dodecanedioic acid market sizing

• Dodecanedioic acid market forecast

• Dodecanedioic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dodecanedioic acid market vendors that include BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. Also, the dodecanedioic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

