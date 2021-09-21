Insights on the Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Alpha Source, Canon and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report by Device Type, by Service Provider, by Service Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size was estimated at USD 28.65 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 31.89 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.64% to reach USD 55.48 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Medical Equipment Maintenance to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Device Type, the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market was studied across Dental Equipment, Electro-Medical Equipment, Endoscopic Device, Imaging Equipment, Life Support Devices, and Surgical Instrument.
- Based on End-user, the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market was studied across Private-sector Organizations and Public-sector Organizations.
- Based on Service Provider, the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market was studied across In-house Maintenance, Independent Service Organizations (ISOs), Multi-vendor OEMs, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Single-vendor OEMs.
- Based on Service Type, the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market was studied across Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance, and Preventive Maintenance.
- Based on Region, the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Agfa-Gevaert Group by Dedalus Holding S.p.A., Alpha Source Inc., Alpha Source, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, and Terumo Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising investment in building healthcare infrastructure with focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance
5.1.1.2. Increasing need for technologically advanced medical equipment
5.1.1.3. Rising preference on refurbished medical equipments
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure
5.1.2.2. Limited availability of skilled professional
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising emergence in government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure
5.1.3.2. Growth in medical tourism
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Risk and safety issues associated with medical equipment maintenance
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Device Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Dental Equipment
6.3. Electro-Medical Equipment
6.4. Endoscopic Device
6.5. Imaging Equipment
6.6. Life Support Devices
6.7. Surgical Instrument
7. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Private-sector Organizations
7.3. Public-sector Organizations
8. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Provider
8.1. Introduction
8.2. In-house Maintenance
8.3. Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)
8.4. Multi-vendor OEMs
8.5. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
8.6. Single-vendor OEMs
9. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Corrective Maintenance
9.3. Operational Maintenance
9.4. Preventive Maintenance
10. Americas Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Abbott Laboratories
14.2. Agfa-Gevaert Group by Dedalus Holding S.p.A.
14.3. Alpha Source Inc.
14.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.5. Boston Scientific Corporation
14.6. Canon Inc.
14.7. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
14.8. Edwards Lifesciences Corp
14.9. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
14.10. General Electric Company
14.11. Johnson & Johnson
14.12. Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG
14.13. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.14. Medtronic PLC
14.15. Olympus Corporation
14.16. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
14.17. Siemens Healthineers
14.18. Stryker Corporation
14.19. Terumo Corporation
15. Appendix
