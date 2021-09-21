South Africa $3.07 Bn Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa data center market size will witness investments of USD 3071 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.17% during 2021-2026



The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives across private as well as public sector enterprises in South Africa. The data center market in South Africa includes about 7 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 22 facilities.

In 2020, retail colocation dominated the market, accounting for over 80% of the market share. Africa Data Centres has announced plans to expand its CPT1 and JHB2 data center facilities to add over 24,000 square feet and 48,000 square feet of IT space, respectively.

SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and ZTE are the IT infrastructure providers in the South African data center market.

Vendors such as IBM, Cisco, and Dell Technologies have a strong presence in the market. In 2019, Microsoft opened its cloud region in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and in 2020 Amazon web Services (AWS) opened its cloud region in Cape Town. The increasing use of internet facilities is aiding the growth opportunities for the vendors across data center facilities in South Africa.



SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2020 the South Africa data center market investment was valued at USD 1316 million.

Cloud adoption to grow up to 25% annually in South Africa and generate revenue up to USD 1.5 billion by 2024.

M&A activities will continue in South Africa. In 2020, Africa Data Centres acquired Standard Bank's Samrand data center in Johannesburg.

In 2020, Hybrid cloud services were gaining increased traction in South Africa. Hence, enterprises use private and public cloud environments to improve information sharing and manage the data efficiently.

In South Africa, big data analytics is used in different sectors such as healthcare, telecommunication, the civil sector, etc.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Microsoft and AWS will procure renewable energy since these companies are looking to operate carbon-neutral data centers.

The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in the country will increase the demand for ethernet switches with higher ports such as 25 GbE to 100 GbE in the South Africa data centre market.

Adopting 42U, 45U, 47U, and 48U rack units is likely to increase among data center investors in South Africa during the forecast period.

The use of smart security systems such as high-definition cameras and dual authentication access is likely to increase, security investments in data centers will grow significantly in South Africa.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

ZTE

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Abbeydale Projects

b2 Architects

EDS Engineers

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium Engineers

ISG

ISF Group

LYT Architecture

MWK Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

Tri-Star Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Investors

Africa Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

Teraco Data Environments

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In South Africa

20+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations

Locations Covered

Johannesburg

Cape Town

Other Locations

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In South Africa

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In South Africa

Colocation Services Market in South Africa

Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

