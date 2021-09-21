Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dublin, IRELAND

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)NameAndrew Sheen
 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/statusPDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification

 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameIrish Continental Group plc

 
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of instrument
Identification code		ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction  Market sale

 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                         Volume(s)
€4.53                             10,299
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction20 September 2021

 
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland

 
