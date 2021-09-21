The Global Bone Conduction Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 3.60 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Conduction Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048491/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the bone conduction devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of BAHA over their substitutes, the prevalence of hearing loss among the elderly and children, and the rising popularity of bone conduction headphones. In addition, the advantages of BAHA over their substitutes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bone conduction devices market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The bone conduction devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• BAHA

• Bone conducting headphones



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Individuals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advances in hearing aids as one of the prime reasons driving the bone conduction devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing growth potential in emerging markets and new applications for bone conduction headphones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bone conduction devices market covers the following areas:

• Bone conduction devices market sizing

• Bone conduction devices market forecast

• Bone conduction devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone conduction devices market vendors that include AfterShokz, Cochlear Ltd., Damson, GN Store Nord AS, Medtronic Plc, Panasonic Corp., Sivantos Pte. Ltd, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and Demant AS. Also, the bone conduction devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

