The Rail Freight Transportation Market is expected to grow by $ 9.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.87% during the forecast period

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the rail freight transportation market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the market, low cost of rail freight services, and increasing industrial and cross-border trade activities. In addition, increasing investments in the market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rail freight transportation market in APAC analysis includes transportation and geographic landscape.



The rail freight transportation market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest of APAC



By Transportation

• Intermodals

• Tank wagons

• Freight cars



This study identifies the emergence of digitalization in rail freight services as one of the prime reasons driving the rail freight transportation market in growth APAC during the next few years. Also, the implementation of new technologies and the increase in private sector participation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rail freight transportation market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Rail freight transportation market sizing

• Rail freight transportation market forecast

• Rail freight transportation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rail freight transportation market vendors in APAC that include Aurizon Holdings Ltd., Indian Railways, Japan Freight Railway Co., KiwiRail Ltd., OBB-Holding AG, Pacific National Group, China State Railway Group Co. Ltd., PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero), Qube Holdings Ltd., and Twentieth Super Pace Nominees Pty Ltd. Also, the rail freight transportation market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

