Global HER2+ Breast Cancer Market Will Expand to 12.1 Billion in 2030

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2+ Breast Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer in women worldwide. Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive (HER2+) breast cancer constitutes approximately 20% of breast cancer cases and was historically associated with poor prognosis in the absence of effective treatments. The realization that introducing HER2-targeted therapies earlier into the disease management strategy could improve disease-free survival (DFS) has created a large market for HER2-directed therapies. Today, HER2+ breast cancer patients are living longer with their disease, thanks to established disease management strategies using regimens with Herceptin, Perjeta, and the antibody-drug conjugate Kadcyla.

During the forecast period 2020-2030, each of these agents are expected to face patent expiries and biosimilar erosion, which will represent the biggest barrier of market growth to date. To combat biosimilar erosion, Roche/Genentech is developing subcutaneous fixed-dose formulations of Herceptin/Perjeta to provide convenience for patients and physicians. This will act to consolidate revenues for Roche/Genentech and maintain their presence as market leader throughout the forecast period.

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's agent, Enhertu is expected to make a large impact of clinical practice by replacing Kadcyla in the second-line metastatic setting and threatening it's patient share in the adjuvant setting.

The publisher anticipates 5 pipeline agents to be launched across the 8MM over the forecast period 2020-2030. The HER2+ market is forecast to grow to $12.1B by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.5%.



This report covers opportunities for various marketed agents and pipeline agents in development across the 8MM, clinical and commercial assessments for agents in late-stage clinical development, R&D strategies, and innovative approaches in development for HER2+ breast cancer. This edition provides an update to the previous sales forecast for marketed and pipeline agents and highlights expected market dynamics by country and class of therapy across the forecast period, 2020-2030.



Key Questions Answered

5 late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the HER2+ market from 2020 onwards. Will the impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in HER2+ breast cancer, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2020-2030? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated label expansion of currently marketed therapies, subcutaneous reformulations of blockbuster drugs and the approval and launch of 5 pipeline therapies and greater market access across the 8MM for premium priced agents

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are the patent expiries of the leading brands across the 8MM, in particular Perjeta, Herceptin and Kadcyla, which constituted the majority of sales in 2020

The most important unmet needs in the HER2+ market include: Efficacious treatments for patients with brain metastases, tackling intratumor heterogeneity and improving patient outcomes

Scope

Overview of HER2+ breast cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline HER2+ market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting HER2+ therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HER2+ market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 HER2+ Breast Cancer: Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Disease Overview



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for All Invasive and HER2-Positive Breast Cancer (2020-2030)

4.6 Discussion



5 Disease Management



6 Current Treatment Options

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment



8 R&D Strategies



9 Pipeline Assessment



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis



11 Current and Future Players

12 Market Outlook





Companies Mentioned





Roche (Genentech)

AstraZeneca and

Daiichi Sankyo

Celgene

Eisai

Puma Biotechnology Novartis

Macrogenics

Seattle Genetics

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Pfizer

RemeGen

Byondis BV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfrcwb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.