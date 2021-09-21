Artificial Spine Discs Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various diseases, often affecting their spine and bones are boosting the global artificial spine discs market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Artificial Spine Discs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Cervical artificial disc, Lumbar artificial disc), By Material (Metal-On-Metal, Metal-On-Biopolymer), By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. This report highlights key factors boosting or restricting the artificial spine discs market growth. The report also includes information obtained from trusted source.

As per Fortune Business Insights, in terms of material type the market is dominated by the metal-on-biopolymer segment. This segment accounts for the largest percentage of the artificial spine discs market share. It is further anticipated to remain at the lead through the course of the forecast period. This is because of the multiple advantages it offers such as better compatibility with the body, ease during insertion process, and others.





North America and Europe Exhibit Stronghold in the Market, on Account of Presence of Better Healthcare Facilities

From a geographical perspective, the global artificial spine discs market share is currently dominated by North America and Europe as they emerged as regions with the largest market share in the year 2018. This is attributable to the high demand for technologically advanced artificial spine discs. Besides this, better healthcare infrastructure and proper medical facilities in the regions will help them continue dominating the market revenue in the forecast duration.

On the other side, the Asia Pacific market for artificial disc replacement is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing geriatric population in the region, followed by the rise in musculoskeletal diseases prevailing amongst the aged people.

Japan is presumed to emerge with the largest opportunity to the market and China and India are anticipated to emerge as the key emerging nations, owing to the rise in awareness programs, improving healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities, and rise in number of skilled medical professionals.





Increasing Incidence of Back Problems and Rising Demand for Effective Surgery to Boost Market

Various factors are responsible for the global artificial spine discs market growth. For instance, the rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various health issues, especially bone and spine problems are boosting the market. Secondly, the number of road accidents where the person faces severe injury of the backbone and spinal cord is also driving the global market for artificial spine vertebrae.

The American Chiropractic Association states an estimate of 31 million people in the U.S. will suffer from lower back pain at any time in their life. Such kind of degenerative disc diseases can be treated by total disc replacement surgery, wherein artificial spine discs are used. This turns out to be another major driver for the artificial spine discs market growth in the forecast period.





However, the market share may be affected in a negative light by factors such as high cost of spine injury treatment, along with absence of standard reimbursement for the same. Nevertheless, the increasing number of sports injuries, resulting in spine problems, and accuracy of spine discs surgery will bring lucrative growth opportunities to the market shortly.

Players of the artificial spine discs market share a tough competitive landscape. The major focus is to develop improved products for spine replacement and thus, gain a competitive edge over the market. For instance, Zimmer Biomet, a renowned producer of orthopedic products launched Mobi-C, a cervical disc, in Japan, in October 2018. Such innovations can prove to be beneficial for the artificial spine market in future.





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Simplify Medical Inc.

AxioMed LLC.

K2M Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc





Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Cervical artificial disc

Lumbar artificial disc

By Material

Metal-On-Metal

Metal-On-Biopolymer

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





