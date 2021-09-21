The Global Doughnuts Market is expected to grow by $ 5.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Doughnuts Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015501/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on doughnuts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of stores and retail outlets, increased snacking and indulgence consumption, and rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. In addition, the growing number of stores and retail outlets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The doughnuts market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The doughnuts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Yeast doughnuts

• Cake doughnuts



By End User

• Foodservice

• Retail



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for healthier doughnuts as one of the prime reasons driving the doughnuts market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online presence of doughnut vendors and changing market demographics and tastes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on doughnuts market covers the following areas:

• Doughnuts market sizing

• Doughnuts market forecast

• Doughnuts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading doughnuts market vendors that include Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Also, the doughnuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015501/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________