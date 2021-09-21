Global Water Treatment Chemicals Markets, 2021-2026 - Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies & Increasing Use of Water Treatment Equipment

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water treatment chemical market size to witness USD 38119.46 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 3.95% during forecast period



Earlier, efforts to control water pollution prevented human waste from reaching water bodies as population control was in the local authority's hands, not national concerns. But now, water pollution issues are public concerns about national water quality and maintaining a healthy ecosystem. The basic function of wastewater treatment chemicals is to detoxify the waste present in the water. Primarily there are three ways of treating wastewater, namely primary, chemical, and biological processes.

The study considers the present scenario of the water treatment chemical market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2020, the global water treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 30,218.00 million. The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the water treatment chemicals segment.

The alternative water treatment technologies are a major hindrance in the water treatment chemical market.

The industrial segment accounts for the highest in the water treatment chemicals market share in terms of revenue. This is majorly due to the huge number of industries that need clean water either for production or cleaning.

The APAC was the largest market for coagulant & flocculation in 2020, posting revenue of USD 4,652.37 million. Further, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period.

Companies should focus on balanced geographical expansion, where they can focus on emerging markets, where 50% of the revenue comes from the emerging industry.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In the chemical process, different chemicals such as coagulant & flocculant, pH adjusters, defoamers, biocides & disinfectants, and boiler water chemicals are majorly used for wastewater treatment.

In 2020, the chemical for water treatment was dominated by the coagulant & flocculant segment, which accounted for 36.47%. The advantage of coagulation is that it reduces the time required to settle out suspended solids and is effective in removing very fine particles.

Chlorine is the most widely used disinfectant, whereas ozone and UV radiation are popular for wastewater effluent treatment.

Oil-based defoamers are the most preferred type of defoamers by the supplier. The oil-based defoamers are based on either mineral oil, vegetable oil, native oil, or white oil to dissolve in water easily.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In APAC, the main reason behind the dominating market is the increasing population, rapid industrialization, penetration of strong agricultural activities, limited availability of potable water, and government regulation to control water pollution.

North America and Europe is the mature market for water treatment chemical.

The factors driving the water treatment industry growth in Europe are the large consumption of water in industries such as sugar, petrochemical, textile, pulp & paper, and food processing. Moreover, the growing concern about the detrimental effect of polluted water on the environment coupled with an increasing number of residential & commercial construction projects is likely to fuel the demand.

The Middle East has the lowest market shares, but the demand for water treatment chemicals for oilfields will flourish in the forthcoming years.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key vendors in the water treatment chemicals and water treatment equipment market are ITT Inc., Solenis, Evonik Industries, Ecolab, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Competition in the industry will intensify further due to technological advances and product line expansions. To survive in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must regularly introduce new or improved products and adapt to the constantly changing market trends.

In the last decade, many mergers and acquisitions have benefitted companies by enabling better access to raw materials, production and distribution facilities, and R&D capabilities.

Companies should invest significantly in R&D activities, which ensure their success in the long-term feed additives industry. Henceforth, several players are investing a huge amount in R&D activities.

By the end of 2021, Platinum Equity is expected to buy Solenis, a water treatment company, for USD 5.3 billion.

Key Vendors

ITT Inc.

Solenis

Evonik Industries

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

Angus Chemical Company

Lonza

Michelman Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Albemare Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Kemira

Lanxess

Croda International PLC

Huntsman International

Univar Solutions Inc

Green Water Treatment Solutions

Veolia

Cortec Corporation

Somicon Middle East

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Aries Chemical, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Trends in Water Treatment Industries

7.3 Recent Mergers & Acquisitions in Water Treatment Chemicals Industry

7.4 Government Regulations

7.5 Impact of COVID-19

7.6 Value Chain of Water Treatment Chemicals



8 Growth Opportunity by Segment

8.1 Chemical Type

8.2 End Use

8.3 Geography



9 Frequently Asked Questions

9.1 How Have Water Treatment Chemicals Performed So Far? How Will the Market Perform in the Coming Years?

9.2 What are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals?

9.3 What is the Most Profitable and Preferred Chemical for Treating Wastewater?

9.4 Which End-Use Segment is Witnessing the Fastest Growth?

9.5 Which is the Largest Regional Market for Water Treatment Chemicals?

9.6 What is the Biggest Restraint for Water Treatment Chemicals?

9.7 Which are the Major Players Operating in the Global Water Treatment Chemical Market?



10 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Expanding Middle-Class Population

10.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Waterborne Diseases

10.3 Rising Frequency of Water Recycling & Reuse



11 Market Growth Enablers

11.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

11.2 Increasing Use of Water Treatment Equipment



12 Market Restraints

12.1 Easy Availability of Substitutes



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Geographic Landscape

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Five Forces Analysis



14 Chemical Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Coagulants & Flocculants

14.4 Biocides & Disinfectants

14.5 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

14.6 Defoamers

14.7 pH Adjusters

14.8 Others



15 End User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Industrial

15.4 Municipal

15.5 Residential

15.6 Others

