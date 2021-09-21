Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 47/2021 – 21 SEPTEMBER 2021
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Torben Carlsen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
LEI
529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|754,6
754,6
754,6
755,2
755,2
755,8
755,8
755,8
756,6
756,6
756,6
756
756
756,6
756,6
756,8
756,8
756,7
756,4
756,6
756,4
756,2
756,2
757,8
757,8
757,8
|50
25
27
50
48
50
25
33
16
4
52
58
141
121
67
84
70
65
68
62
148
58
61
25
55
37
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volumes 1,500
- Price DKK 1,134,435.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-09-20, 11:29:22 am CEST
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
