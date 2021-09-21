Global CDMO Market to Witness a CAGR of 8.4% Between 2021-2026 - Key Insights by Service, Region, and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market attained a value of US$ 177.1 billion in 2020. Aided by the rising demand for pharmaceutical products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of US$ 302 billion by 2026.
Market Highlights
The expanding pharmaceutical sector will augment the demand for the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. To meet the high-volume demand for medications, pharma and biotech companies must have the manufacturing capacity to deliver the projected quantity while maintaining quality levels at a low cost.
Through the optimization of the supply chain and the enhancement of pharmaceutical companies' marketing capacities, the CDMO industry has been able to offer novel and effective pharmaceuticals to the market. This is increasing demand for the CDMO market.
The growing global population is accompanied with an increase in acute and chronic diseases. People's disposable income has increased as their understanding of healthcare has grown. This is fueling the market need for pharmaceutical items, resulting in the rapid rise of the CDMO industry. The increased investment of the industry in drug research and development and production is propelling the industry demand.
The North American market is one of the leading industries for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO). This is due to the region's active CDMO key players, who are expanding partnerships and offering different service features.
Because of the large workforce with high capabilities and the reduced cost advantage in R&D and production, Asia-Pacific is projected to see substantial growth in CDMO. The CDMO industry in this region has also benefited from government regulations and an increased emphasis on off-patent medications.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Service
- CMO
- CRO
Market Segmentation by CMO
- API Manufacturing
- Finished Product Manufacturing
- Solid
- Liquid
- Injectable
- Packaging
- Others
Market Segmentation by CRO
- Discovery
- Preclinical
- Clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Laboratory Services
- Bioanalytical Services
- Analytical Services
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Catalent, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
- Aenova Holding GmbH
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Pfizer Inc.
- CordenPharma GmbH
- Recipharm AB
- Siegfried Holding AG
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.
- Fareva SA
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Snapshot
7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges
8 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Analysis
9 Regional Analysis
10 Market Dynamics
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Industry Events and Developments
