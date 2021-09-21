Twelve12 Identified as a Top Branding Agency in the Los Angeles Area for 2021 by Clutch

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County creative agency Twelve12 was identified this year as a Top Branding Agency for advertising and marketing agencies in the Los Angeles area by the online B2B review platform Clutch, which aggregates information on creative agencies in the markets they serve. Twelve12, which is a source for end-to-end marketing and creative needs for small, medium, and multinational businesses, has been included as a top agency on Clutch since 2019, when the platform began tracking the agency.

The primary factor that contributes to the top ranking Twelve12 received was client reviews. These in-depth reviews, manually collected and verified by the Clutch team, cover a wide range of details about the projects Twelve12 has completed for its clients. To date, Twelve12 boasts 100% five-star reviews, representing their success in a range of capabilities. Testimonials included in reviews on Clutch serve to underscore Twelve12's ability to empower growth for its clients: "Without this company helping me, I would not be able to do what I am doing right now," stated one five-star review. Another underscored the benefits of peace of mind that come with Twelve12's end-to-end service model: "The comfort and the peace of mind they give us are the best parts of working with them."

Clutch is far from the only source of recognition Twelve12 has received thus far in 2021. The agency has received awards from Telly and Muse Creative Awards for video production, with two awards for separate entries in the MUSE awards for both animation as well as live-action video pieces completed. It's recognition of the uniquely versatile and end-to-end capabilities Twelve12 exhibits in meeting demands of companies in Southern California and beyond.

Director Ike Elimsa explained how building client relationships is core to what Twelve12 is about. "We're pleased to receive this designation from Clutch. In a crowded field, with seemingly endless choices of marketing and branding agencies in Southern California, we're always encouraged by recognition. We are also warmed by the consistently positive reviews, which show that our clients like what we produce as much as we do."

About Twelve12

Specializing in strategic planning, branding and marketing, Twelve12 was founded in Orange County with the mission to help companies grow. Twelve12 regularly assists companies to develop across a wide spectrum of traditional and non-traditional marketing venues, producing a range of video content, digital and traditional marketing, and award-winning websites, always ensuring brands have a unified, unforgettable voice.

Press Release Contact:

Ike Elimsa

ike@twelve12.com

+1 (949) 288-6790

Related Images











Image 1: Twelve12 offers scalable end-to-end branding solutions









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment