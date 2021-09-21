ISG Technology Announces Project RecognITion 2021 on National IT Professionals Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISG Technology is proud to announce Project RecognITion 2021: an initiative that honors the heroes of modern business.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many businesses to operate using a remote workforce, IT teams across the nation have been asked to step up their efforts. Project RecognITion seeks to celebrate the IT professionals who work tirelessly to keep businesses productive, connected, and secure.

Coworkers, end-users, and executives across the Midwest are being encouraged to visit the Project RecognITion website to nominate the IT professionals that go above and beyond for their organizations.

Nominees will be honored during the month of October in a variety of ways, including a series of celebration events across four Midwest cities.

"Our team works alongside and supports some really talented IT professionals at the organizations we serve," said ISG CEO Ben Foster. "Project RecognITion is our way of showcasing some of the unsung heroes who helped businesses continue operations through the pandemic."

The initiative launches on National IT Professionals Day - a holiday that started six years ago to bring awareness to just how important IT professionals are. The holiday is observed every third Tuesday in September and utilizes the hashtag #ITProDay on social media to drive awareness.

"IT Pro Day has been such an amazing way to appreciate technology professionals that we wanted to continue what we started in 2019," continued Foster. "We're looking forward to hearing the stories people will share about their IT superheroes."

Project RecognITion is supported by many of ISG's strategic partners, including Veeam, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Arctic Wolf, Fortinet and VMware. Online nominations will be open until Friday, October 15.

About ISG Technology:

ISG Technology helps organizations unlock possibilities so that businesses can realize their full potential. They provide a unique combination of managed IT services , technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions.

Part of the Twin Valley Family of Companies and a fourth-generation family business, ISG Technology has grown and evolved into the recognized leader in the area by aligning its success with the long-term success of its clients.

The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with seven additional locations across the Midwest, as well as a regional network of data centers. ISG services clients throughout the region, nation, and world.

To learn more about how ISG Technology can help your business, contact us today to receive a free consultation.

For media inquiries, contact:

Scott Strickler

Director of Marketing, ISG Technology

sstrickler@isgtech.com

913.826.6058

Related Images











Image 1: Project RecognITion 2021 from ISG Technology





Project RecognITion 2021 is a salute to the heroes of modern business. Learn more at projectrecognITion.biz.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment