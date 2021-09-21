Hardy Diagnostics Presents: Detection of Carbapenemase Producing Organisms; Advancements and Barriers to the Clinical Laboratory

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbapenemase-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) are a major concern for patients in health care facilities. Some bacteria in this family are resistant to nearly all antibiotics, leaving only more toxic or less effective treatment options.

To learn more about the utility of screening for Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and the technologies that are available to do so, Hardy Diagnostics is pleased to offer a free webinar titled, "Detection of carbapenemase-producing organisms; advancements and barriers to the clinical lab," on Oct. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. PST/1 p.m. CST.

Led by Nathan Ledeboer, PhD, D(ABMM), F(AAM) this discussion will:

Discuss the utility of screening for CRE from clinical specimens.

Contrast the difference between carbapenemase-producing organisms with carbapenem-resistant organisms.

Evaluate technologies available to screen for carbapenemases from stool, rectal swabs and from bacterial colonies.

Discuss the pros and cons of implementing a CRE screening program.

Dr. Nathan Ledeboer is a Professor and Vice Chair of Pathology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Medical Director of Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, reference services, and laboratory client services at Froedtert Hospital and Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories. He is also the editor of the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.

This free webinar is presented by Hardy Diagnostics.

C.E. credits are offered in partnership through the Northern California Branch of the American Society of Microbiology (NCASM) LFS #400.

Click here to register for this educational webinar. For more information, contact Megan Roesner at roesnerm@hardydiagnostics.com.

To learn more about the products offered at Hardy Diagnostics to detect and diagnose disease, please visit www.hardydiagnostics.com.

