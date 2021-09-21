Crosschq Secures $30M in Tiger Global Led Series A Financing To Expand and Scale AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Cloud™

San Francisco, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today an extension to its Series A financing bringing the total round to $30 million. Led by Tiger Global, this $16.5 million expansion included returning investors GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, rocketship.vc, and new investors including Jack Altman, current CEO of Lattice.

“Our talent landscape is changing with unprecedented velocity and the need for advancements to drive better hiring decisions has never been greater,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, Co-Founder and CEO of Crosschq. “Our Talent Acquisition and DEI leaders are hungry for reliable data and analytics to source and retain the best talent. We are proud to be emerging as the Talent Intelligence vendor of choice for this increasingly complex environment.”

Over the past year, Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ has rapidly been adopted by talent leaders across all core sectors. In the last month alone, users of Crosschq’s platform have nearly doubled, up by 86%. In addition to attracting major players in the Enterprise Tech, Fin-Tech, and Media industries including Snowflake, Blend, Hubspot, and Dish Networks, the company has recently expanded solutions in the Life Sciences and Health Care sectors. Adoption by new customers including Carbon Health, CityBlock Health, and Hengrui, China’s largest pharmaceutical company, reflects this growing market segment for the company.

Jack Altman, current CEO of Lattice and new Crosschq investor stated that “As a CEO of a fast-growing company in the HR Tech space, I have a first-hand appreciation of the need for data-driven solutions to help attract and assess the best talent. Crosschq’s approach to optimizing Quality of Hire is paramount, especially in this market.”

Crosschq will use the new capital to turbocharge product development with a focus on ML/AI, expanding its engineering team from 18 to 50 over the next six months. The company will also double down on its Go-To-Market investments and strategic partnerships by continuing to grow sales, marketing, and customer success teams.

For more information on Crosschq or to request to demo, visit http://www.crosschq.com

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management is an investment firm focused on private and public companies in the software, internet, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 35 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, SentinelOne, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Allegis, and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Slack Fund, and rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.