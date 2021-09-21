Redwood Logistics EVP Wins 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Redwood’s Christina Ryan is recognized for her outstanding accomplishments and industry leadership

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistic companies in North America, today announced its Executive Vice President of Managed Services, Christina Ryan, received the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain award. The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“As the leader of our Managed Services division, Christina helps our customers navigate uncertainty by leveraging her industry insight and experience to solve various problems across entire supply chains,” said Steve Walton, President, Supply Chain Solutions, Redwood. “Christina serves as an integral part of Redwood’s LPaaS approach and plays a vital role in overseeing all aspects of our customers’ supply chains and implementing comprehensive solutions that continue to drive value year after year.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive introduced the first-of-its-kind award in 2020. This milestone award highlights individuals who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“Constant change and disruption in the industry, including driver, container and equipment shortages, requires nimble thinking and collaboration to meet ever-growing consumer demands,” said Ryan. “It’s an honor to be recognized among the many other leading women in our industry, and to continue helping our customers analyze their supply chains and streamline the most fragmented parts, creating greater alignment for repeatable, sustainable results.”

To support and empower women in the supply chain industry, Ryan will be participating in Redwood’s fourth annual ‘Women in Logistics’ virtual event on Thursday, October 14. As part of the event, she will moderate a panel of esteemed female industry leaders who will provide their insights on how to turn industry disruptions into opportunities. Full event details and registration can be found here.

“The winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain award are absolutely amazing in so many ways. They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters.”

