Frozen Bakery Market value to hit $55 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The frozen bakery market value is anticipated to cross USD 55 billion by 2027, according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights Inc. The strengthening of food distribution channels coupled with increasing online food deliveries to drive the global frozen bakery industry demand.

Growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-bake products in developed & developing economies to drive products landscape. Increasing number of bakeries globally over the past few years coupled with rising consumer preference for frozen products over traditional products will further open new avenues in the near future.

Frozen dough & bakery products are increasingly sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets. With the presence of many large & medium-sized supermarkets across the world under many international and regional brands, the frozen bakery industry will witness an increase in consumption rates in the coming years.

Some major findings of frozen bakery market report include:

The demand for frozen dough has been increasing in the last decade as it allows bakers to bake bread in small bakeries and neighbourhood supermarkets without the need for skilled personnel for the dough making process.

Western lifestyle influences and the presence of many artisan bakers & baking chains in most of the developing countries will boost the consumption of pastries, cakes, etc.

The rising catering and tourism industries in Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands will offer promising growth to the European market.

Increasing industrialization & urbanization, liberal trade policies, easy availability of raw materials, cheap labour, presence of manufacturing facilities, and favourable government regulations to drive the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

North America frozen bakery market accounted for more than 30% of the overall industry share in 2020. The rapidly developing hotel business in the U.S. and Canada will significantly expand the frozen bakery industry in the future. Frozen doughs are preferred for cooking in large restaurants and hotels as they can quickly meet the demand for desired bakery items and culinary products. The North American market is predicted to rise due to a noticeable increase in demand for processed foods and a shift in customer preference for baked goods. Factors including convenience, quickness of preparation, easy product availability, and low costs are likely to encourage the increased acceptance of frozen bakery products.

Some of the major manufacturers in the global frozen bakery market are Dr. Oetker, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Pan Pa Ya Ltda, Don Maíz SAS, Weston Foods, Europastry, Aryzta AG, and Grupo Bimbo.

