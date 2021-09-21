Global private LTE market size to exhibit 8.4% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, private LTE market size was worth USD 3121 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% over 2021-2027, subsequently amassing USD 5489.1 million by the end of forecast period. The growth can be ascribed to surging demand for unique and defined network qualities, availability of unspecified spectrums, along with growing adoption of robotics and machine learning systems.

The document includes the key growth drivers, challenges, and lucrative prospects that will influence the industry behavior over 2021-2027. It also segments the marketplace based on type, application spectrum, region, and competitive landscape. The research literature highlights the significant factors contributing to the development of each sub-market and investigates the key investment areas for businesses.

Taking the analysis further, it elaborates on the competitive hierarchy of the vertical, providing details such as business profile, product/serving offerings of major contenders, and other developments like mergers, collaborations, and product launches.

Moreover, emergence of commercial and industrial IoT, and increasing digital transformation initiatives are fueling the market expansion.

Notably, private LTE (long term evolution) networks connect people/things belonging to a company (often in a corporate campus), and safeguards data by avoiding passing it over a mobile operator's core network. The majority of LTE networks are public, serving the general public as well as business subscribers.

Professional organizations can improve their operational efficiency, speed up innovation, improve customer relation, and reduce their energy footprint by deploying their own superior capacity, high speed 4G mobile communications capability through such private networks.

A private LTE network frees businesses from the constraints of traditional connectivity technologies like Ethernet, which is secure and reliable, but expensive and inflexible, and Wi-Fi, which is inexpensive but less reliable. It can also support both human and machine communications on a single, dependable network, allowing for mobility without the need for bulky portable radios that ventures into the IoT (Internet of Things) world.

Considering restraints, high investment required for leasing licensed frequency bands, and hefty cost of deploying network infrastructure are hindering the industry expansion.

Regional bifurcation summary

Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the leading contributors to worldwide private LTE industry remuneration. Of these, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a prime revenue generator, with China and Japan at the forefront. These economies are the largest manufacturers of electronic products, IT products, and automobiles, witnessing integration of advanced technologies, hence bolstering the demand for private LTE.

