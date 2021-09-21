Dental Imaging Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Research Analysis, Forecast

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental imaging market size is projected to make considerable gains owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in dental imaging. Fortune Business Insights™ shares these observations in its report, titled “Dental Imaging Market, 2021-2028”.

In recent years, the oral health hygiene is gaining importance among a majority of world population owing to the rising number of oral diseases such as dental caries, tooth cavity, periodontal diseases, and others, which has led to the rising demand for dental imaging. Thus, this acts as a vital factor contributing to the growth of this market. Further, the adoption of advanced technologies in dental imaging such as the use of X-rays has resulted in the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising disposable income of the majority of population around the world and the rising number of oral diseases among the aging population is projected to drive this market’s growth.

Significant Industry Developments of the Dental Imaging Market Include:

March 2019: Acteon launched x-mind prime, which provided dental images in 3D form for accurate diagnosis and treatment of the patients.





Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases among the Aging Population to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there has been a widespread presence of loss of teeth and other oral diseases among the aging population due to numerous reasons such as poor eating habits, dental caries, and others, which has led to an increasing demand for dental treatments such as dental imaging among the aging population. This is considered as one of the crucial factors responsible for this market’s growth. For instance, as per the data released by the US Food and Drug Administration, dental intraoral radiography is the most common exam performed in the US with approximately 100 million examinations performed every year.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, this market is classified into X-Rays - periapical radiography, panoramic radiography, cephalometric radiography and cone-beam computed tomography. By method, the market is divided into intraoral and extraoral. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into dental clinics, hospitals, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Increasing Expenditure on Oral Health to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to dominate the dental imaging market share on account of the rising expenditure of the people on oral health, widespread presence of oral diseases, and increasing adoption of dental imaging technologies in this region.

Europe is anticipated to grow steadily in this market due to the strict government regulations for the x-rays exposure to the patients in this region.

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Dental Imaging to Animate Competition

The prominent companies in the dental imaging market are focusing on developing innovative techniques in dental imaging and surgery processes in order to explore the potential applications of dental imaging in several industries. These techniques are allowing key players to diversify their portfolios and expand their market presence.





List of Manufacturers in the Dental Imaging Market include:

Carestream Health

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY





