US Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Established Players & New Entrants - Cirrus Data Services, Novva, PointOne, Quantum Loophole, Yondr

The US hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the period 2021-2026.



The US is witnessing massive growth in internet usage by people and businesses. The country is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow due to the higher consumption of data by end-users. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver for the U.S. hyperscale data center market, leading to additional facilities that can support exabytes of data generated by both business users and consumers.

The study considers the present scenario of the US hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



SNIPPETS

In 2020, the US was the major contributor in terms of investment to the hyperscale market.

The adoption of high-performance infrastructure supporting high-density workloads will rise during the forecast period.

The price of SSDs will continue to decline. The US will be the major market for high-capacity SSD solutions across the globe.

Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the US hyperscale data center market growth.

In terms of electrical infrastructure, UPS systems are likely to dominate the hyperscale data center market with a market share of over 28%, followed by generators and transfer switches & switchgear with around 27% and 21%, respectively.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The US hyperscale data center market share by IT infrastructure will witness a growth of 3.86% during the forecast period. Enterprises are shifting businesses from small server rooms to data centers for high-performance and high-capacity infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic grew the infrastructure adoption among internet-related service providers such as e-commerce, online video streaming, and social media in Q1 and Q2 2020. In the IT infrastructure segment, most of the revenue is generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure.

The US data center market by server infrastructure is expected to reach USD 19.55 billion in 2026. The market for server infrastructure has witnessed growth in the past years. The increase in demand for server shipments will continue to grow moderately as enterprises are likely to move to the cloud or colocation platforms for their IT infrastructure operations.

The US hyperscale cooling market by cooling systems was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2020. Cooling systems are adopted in data centers to reduce the heat generated by IT infrastructure. The adoption of cooling systems depends on cost and efficiency, which is likely to play a major role in selecting vendors.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In the South-Eastern US, Virginia led the maximum data center investment in 2020, followed by Texas, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio.

The major investors in Virginia were CyrusOne, COPT Data Center Solutions, Digital Realty, Aligned, Facebook, Microsoft, and QTS Realty Trust.

Virginia distributed over USD 100 million in tax exemptions in 2020, making it an investor-friendly destination for hyperscale data center investment in the US. Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest over USD 200 million to develop a data facility in Virginia to expand its footprint in the region.

In addition to self-built data centers, hyperscale operators are among the region's largest customers for colocation service providers.

The construction of new facilities in the region will offer new opportunities for Support and IT infrastructure vendors, which will contribute significantly to their revenue growth.

It is expected that the hyperscale investment will continue to grow in the region during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The US hyperscale data center market is witnessing growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn (Wistron).

ODM server manufacturers will be significant competitors to other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems. Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and IoT-based application workloads.

Every major storage vendor is facing strong competition from all-flash storage offerings. The market for ODM storage systems is rising the demand for OCP design-based storage products used in hyperscale data centers.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

AccelStor

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

DataDirect Networks

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel Technologies

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

Micron Technology

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Samsung

Super Micro Computer

Synology

VIOLIN

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron)

Key Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cormant

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Nlyte Software

Rolls Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Rittal

Toshiba

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group

Yanmar

ZincFive

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Balfour Beatty US

BlueScope Construction

Corgan

Clune Construction

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

Fluor Corporation

HDR Architecture

Holder Construction Group

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

JE Dunn Construction Group

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Structure Tone (STO Building Group)

Syska Hennessy Group

The Walsh Group

Turner Construction Company

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Aligned

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

Digital Realty

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Equinix

Facebook

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

GIGA Data Centers

Google

H5 Data Centers

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Iron Mountain

QTS Realty Trust

Switch

Stack Infrastructure

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Cirrus Data Services

Novva

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Internet & Data Growth

7.2 Electricity Pricing in US

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Deployment of Microgrids in Hyperscale Data Centers

8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies

8.3 AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

8.4 Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

8.5 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy for Hyperscale Data Centers

8.6 Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 COVID-19 on Hyperscale Data Center Market

9.2 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers

9.3 Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers

9.4 Cloud & Connectivity Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

9.5 IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

9.6 M&As to Fuel Hyperscale Data Center Growth

9.7 Tax Incentives to Boost Hyperscale Investment



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Location Constraints for Hyperscale Data Center Construction

10.2 Data Center Security Challenges

10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

10.4 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

10.5 Increasing Water Consumption by Hyperscale Operators



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

11.7 Five Forces Analysis



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 IT Infrastructure

12.3 Electrical Infrastructure

12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

12.5 General Construction



13 IT Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Server Infrastructure

13.3 Storage Infrastructure

13.4 Network Infrastructure



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Infrastructure



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.6 Other Cooling Units



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Core & Shell Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Building & Engineering Design

18.5 Physical Security

18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions

