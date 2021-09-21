The Global Bone Cement Market is expected to grow by $ 402.70 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Cement Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796776/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bone cement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, increasing use of bone cement in interventional procedures, and growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques. In addition, the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bone cement market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The bone cement market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antibiotic-loaded bone cement

• Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement as one of the prime reasons driving the bone cement market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of bone cement in dentistry and trauma and increasing research activities for the development of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bone cement market covers the following areas:

• Bone cement market sizing

• Bone cement market forecast

• Bone cement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone cement market vendors that include Becton, Dickinson and Co., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the bone cement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

