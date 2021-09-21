Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market (2021 to 2026) - Use of Radiopharmaceuticals in Neurological Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET - F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters - I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy - Y-90)), Application (Oncology, Cardiology), Procedures, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear medicine market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Growth in the nuclear medicine market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

Therapeutic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment accounted for a larger share of the market 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the non-invasiveness, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and early diagnosis.

Thyroid applications segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on application, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic applications. The SPECT applications is further segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans, and other SPECT applications. The thyroid applications segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of thyroid disorders

North America to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. A large share of North America can be attributed to The large share can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the region.

