The Global Direct Current Power System Market is expected to grow by $ 4.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

Our report on direct current power system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surging demand for LEDs and data traffic and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. In addition, surging demand for LEDs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The direct current power system market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The direct current power system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecom

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others



By Type

• 48V DC power system

• 0-24V DC power system

• More than 48V DC power system



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing internet penetration and data traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the direct current power system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on direct current power system market covers the following areas:

• Direct current power system market sizing

• Direct current power system market forecast

• Direct current power system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct current power system market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the direct current power system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

